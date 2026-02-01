Centre raises Delhi allocation to Rs 1,348 crore in Union Budget 2026

NEW DELHI: The Union government has earmarked Rs 1,348.01 crore for Delhi in the Union Budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister announced on Sunday, marking an increase of about 8% from the revised estimate of Rs 1,242 crore for 2025-26.

Of the total allocation, Rs 968.01 crore has been provided under the revenue head, while Rs 380 crore has been set aside as capital expenditure.

The funds are being routed through the Ministry of Home Affairs as “Transfers to Delhi”, reflecting continued central support to the national capital’s administrative and development needs.

The largest portion of the allocation, Rs 951 crore, has been provided as central assistance to Union Territories, which includes Delhi.

This forms the core of routine financial support to the city government for operational and administrative expenditure.

A significant boost has been given to infrastructure-related projects, with Rs 380 crore allocated for externally aided projects, primarily linked to water treatment infrastructure.

The funds are meant for projects such as the Chandrawal water treatment plant, aimed at strengthening Delhi’s water supply system.