Rhymes and reasons

Poetry, love, and loss

Maddox is also a visual artist and an art critic-curator; her poetry makes up half of the book. Based in Delhi, she has been writing about art for nearly two decades, with her work appearing in various publications. Poetry, she says, gives her a space that is separate from her professional writing.

“Poetry is where I write about feelings, incidents, and people that have shaped my life,” Maddox says. “It doesn’t follow trends or formats. It allows me to slow down.”

Maddox addresses queerness, identity, and the silent battle of living in places that reject diversity in several of the poems in Better Said in Verse. Her poetry alludes to the experienced truths of LGBTQ+ existence — love, fear, and longing — without being explicitly assertive.

Additionally, she notes that she also has a strong affinity for the natural world, which was influenced by her upbringing in hills (in Uttarakhand). “There’s a grandness to the mountains,” she adds. “It gives you an awareness of how everything is connected. When that balance is disturbed, we all feel it.” Environmental concern, climate change, and the fragile relationship between development and ecology surface gently across her poems.

One of Maddox’s poems reflects on losing her mother at the young age of 13. The intense and otherwise indescribable emotions are given shape in the form of poetry.

“I was thirteen… My mother was dying of cancer… Was this her punishment… For being Beautiful? For singing? I had no answers.”

Similar rhythms

Maddox is influenced by poets such as Pablo Neruda, Sylvia Plath, and Rabindranath Tagore/ She admits that her connection to poetry has always been innate and much impacted by music. She says, "I've always connected with poetry because it has a kind of rhythm to it," adding that her upbringing in a musical household influenced how she thinks and listens to words. She is an avid listener of many types of music and feels that poetry, even when it deviates from conventional rhyme schemes, has a similar rhythm. “Even when it doesn’t rhyme, there’s an internal music,” she says. “That’s what stays with the reader.”