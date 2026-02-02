Absconding for eight years, man wanted in Seemapuri murder case arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly eight years in connection with a 2018 murder case, an official said on Sunday. The accused was wanted in a case registered at Seemapuri police station related to a murder committed in northeast Delhi during a burglary, the offiicial further said.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 30 and 31, 2018, the accused, along with his associates, forcibly entered a house in New Seemapuri with the intention of committing theft.

During the burglary, the victim woke up and confronted the intruders, following which he was strangulated to death. After the incident, the accused fled, while his associates were later arrested during the investigation.

“Police received a tip-off on Saturday about the whereabouts of the accused. A trap was laid and he was apprehended from Faridabad in Haryana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he began associating with criminals at a young age and gradually became involved in robberies. He admitted to committing several robberies in 2017, including a murder during a robbery in the Samaypur Badli area.

Changed locations frequently

The accused said he went underground and frequently changed locations to evade arrest. “He is involved in five criminal cases, including the Seemapuri murder. Further probe is underway,” an official said.