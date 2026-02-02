Colder start to February as light rain hits the capital, AQI slips to ‘poor’ category

NEW DELHI: Many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed light rain in the early hours of Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The city recorded a colder start to February compared to last year, with the maximum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius, around 3.7 degrees above the seasonal average. At Safdarjung, the city’s principal observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius, while Palam logged 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 12.1 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures across the city ranged between 22.6 degrees Celsius and 24.6 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar and the Ridge at 23.6 degrees Celsius each. Lodhi Road logged a maximum of 23.7 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 22.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, rainfall over northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, is likely to remain below the Long Period Average (LPA) in February. The LPA refers to the average rainfall or temperature of a region calculated over a 30-year period and is used as a benchmark for normal climatic conditions.

The weather department has also forecast above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures during the month, indicating fewer cold nights and warmer afternoons as winter recedes earlier than usual.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the “poor” category, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 265, compared to around 315, which falls in the “very poor” category earlier in the day.