Delhi HC refuses bail in metro track cable theft case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of stealing copper cables from a metro rail track, observing that the offence had multifarious effects on society and endangered public safety.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee refused relief to Shivam in an order dated January 31, noting that the accused had played with the lives of the general public, was a habitual offender, and had caused “immense loss(es) to the public exchequer”.

The court held that provisions of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act must be considered along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita while deciding bail.

“The applicant is not a fly-by-night operator but a habitual offender. The offence has multifarious effects on society and has put the life and limb of one and all in utter danger,” the judge said.