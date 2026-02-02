Education department website down for over a month work in schools disrupted

NEW DELHI: The website of the Delhi government’s education department has remained non-functional for over a month, disrupting routine administrative and financial work across government schools, officials and teachers said.

The prolonged outage has stalled several key functions that are processed through the portal, including online attendance, financial regularisation of school expenses, and work related to the establishment branch. Officials said even official circulars, orders and policy updates are currently inaccessible through the platform.

“Everything from staff attendance to budget approvals is routed through the website. With the portal down, most work is being done manually or not at all,” said a senior school official, requesting anonymity.

He added that teachers are unable to mark their attendance online during the ongoing admission season. “We get all admission-related updates through the website, but that has not been happening. We have to depend on the Delhi government website to track orders,” he said.

The Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) said the absence of the portal has created confusion and delays. “Financial matters such as reimbursements and bills are stuck because there is no online interface,” said GSTA member Ajay Yadav. Teachers said the technical breakdown has affected both schools and administrative offices, with no formal timeline communicated for the restoration of services so far.

However, one school principal suggested the delay could be linked to a planned revamp of the portal. “The government is planning to refurbish the education department website with a new design and upgraded features. Work on a new interface is underway,” the principal said.

Despite repeated attempts, education department officials did not respond to queries.