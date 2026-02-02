MCD moves Rs 23 crore plan to procure school furniture

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has moved a proposal seeking administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 22.83 crore for procuring furniture for its schools, including teacher tables and chairs and dual desks for students. The move comes ahead of a hearing in the Delhi High Court related to the issue, scheduled for February 25.

The proposal is also expected to be taken up for approval in the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

Moved by the Education Department, the proposal states that the procurement includes 8,538 teacher tables, 7,718 teacher chairs, and 26,758 dual desks for students at the primary and junior levels across MCD schools.

The Education Department said that requisitions were received from zonal offices based on current data, highlighting a shortage of usable furniture in schools. It was also noted that a large number of existing tables and chairs were procured 20–25 years ago and have since deteriorated.

The proposal has been submitted ahead of the hearing in a pending Delhi HC case—Social Jurist, a Civil Rights Group vs Government of NCT of Delhi and Others—which concerns the provision of basic amenities, including dual desks, in MCD schools. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 25, 2026.