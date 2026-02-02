Minister Ashish Sood promises swift resolution of civic issues at public hearing in Janakpuri

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday organised a grand ‘Mega Jan Sunwai’ programme in Janakpuri to address and resolve civic issues of Ward C-104 under the Janakpuri Assembly constituency. The initiative aimed at directly hearing public grievances, ensuring on-the-spot solutions through inter-departmental coordination, and making governance more citizen-centric.

Officials from multiple departments including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Forest Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Education Department, Delhi Fire Service, Pension and Licensing Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and other concerned agencies were present at the programme.

Addressing residents, Sood said this was the first such initiative in Delhi where all routine civic issues of a locality were brought together on a single platform to ensure swift and effective resolution. He assured citizens that efforts would be made to resolve all complaints received during the Jan Sunwai within the next three weeks.

“The government firmly believes that the administration should reach the people rather than citizens being forced to make repeated rounds of government offices. This programme is not merely about hearing complaints, but about ensuring time-bound solutions. Direct dialogue with citizens and speedy redressal of their problems is the core philosophy of the government,” Sood said.

He added that the Mega Jan Sunwai was not just a grievance forum, but a means to strengthen public trust and connect governance with ground realities. “It reflects the government’s commitment to taking governance out of offices and into public spaces, ensuring issues are resolved not in files but on the ground,” he said, emphasising transparency, participation and accountability.