Budget gives capital big boost: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will try to get the proposed Narela education hub to be among the five new university townships announced in this year’s Union Budget.

Highlighting what Delhi will gain from the Budget, Gupta said the capital will try to benefit maximally from provisions made in it.

Citing an increase in special assistance to states for capital transfer for Delhi and Puducherry from Rs 6,275 crore in the last budget to Rs 15,380 crore this year, the CM said her government will benefit from it. She said that the capital will also reap benefits of enhanced allocation of Rs 13,611 crore under centrally sponsored schemes as compared to Rs 12,483 crore allocated in 2025-26.

Gupta highlighted improved coordination between the Delhi government and the central government. She said that continuous dialogue on funds and projects has ensured that Delhi’s interests have received special attention in this budget. According to her, sectors such as roads, water, transport, health, employment and security improve most effectively when the Centre and the state work together, and this Budget reflects the strength of that cooperation.

Highlighting the overall impact of the budget, she said it is development-orientated, with enhanced capital expenditure driving construction activity and job creation nationwide. She noted that capital expenditure has risen from Rs 11.2 lakh crore last year to Rs 12.2 lakh crore this year, spurring road construction, infrastructure projects and large-scale employment, with direct benefits for major cities such as Delhi