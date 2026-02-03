Chandrawal water project gains momentum after delay

NEW DELHI: A new state-of-the-art 105 million gallons per day (MGD) water treatment plant is being constructed at Chandrawal at a cost of Rs 599 crore and is expected to be commissioned later this year, officials said.

Originally approved in 2012, the project witnessed prolonged delays due to negligence and lack of effective execution during the tenure of the previous government.

Officials said repeated cancellations of tenders and non-compliance with the guidelines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency stalled the project for several years, leading to a sharp cost escalation of nearly Rs 400 crore.

CM Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma along with senior officials of the department.

“The commissioning of the Chandrawal water treatment plant will significantly strengthen Delhi’s water supply infrastructure. The project will cover an area of approximately 92 square kilometres, accounting for about 6.20 per cent of Delhi’s total geographical area. Upon completion, it is expected to substantially reduce water leakage and technical losses, improve water quality and reliability, and ensure the availability of clean drinking water to residents,” the Chief Minister said.