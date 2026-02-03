Class VIII girl sexually assaulted by father in Paharganj, accused held

NEW DELHI: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter multiple times over the past fortnight in central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the Class VIII student visited Paharganj police station on Sunday along with her friend’s parents. She told the police that her mother had gone to their native village in Bihar around 15 days earlier.

The girl alleged that on January 31, while she was sleeping in a room with her younger sister, her father sexually assaulted her. Despite her resistance he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Anant Mittal said.

She disclosed that similar incidents had occurred four to five times during the preceding 10 to 15 days. She had remained silent earlier due to fear, as the accused used to physically assault her and her mother brutally. She ultimately reported the matter expressing concern for the safety of her younger sibling, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused confessed and admitted that he had been threatening the child.