Delhi police track GPS, arrest fake banker

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police tracked the GPS of a car and arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly cheated a woman of her gold ornaments and cash while posing as a bank official.

The complainant stated that while going from her residence to her maternal home at Uttam Nagar, she disembarked a bus at Haiderpur. While waiting for another bus, a person approached her. The occupants offered her a lift, claiming the vehicle belonged to a bank.

As she boarded the car, the accused induced her to hand over her gold ornaments and cash on the pretext of verification, assuring that they were also depositing their own money, a senior police officer said.

She handed over two rings, two earrings and Rs 5,000. The accused then asked her to get down quickly and take an envelope, stating that bank officials had arrived. On checking, she found the envelope contained only papers, and the accused had fled with her gold and cash, the officer said.

The accused was identified as Rahul, alias Ajay, alias Santosh, a resident of Pratapgarh in UP.