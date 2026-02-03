Dense fog in city, coldest Feburary day in four years

NEW DELHI: As dense fog engulfed parts of the capital during the early hours of Monday morning, intensifying the chill and bringing down visibility, Delhi logged its coldest February day in four years. The air quality remained in the moderate to poor categories, the Central Pollution Control Board stated.

Given the circumstances, Delhi airport warned passengers about flight delays as operations were shifted to CAT III conditions due to poor visibility. CAT III compliance is an advanced Instrument Landing System that permits aircraft to land in very low visibility conditions, with a runway visual range of up to 50m by providing pilots radio-guided lateral and vertical approach support.

The city’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast maximum and minimum temperatures to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, for Tuesday, while issuing a yellow weather alert for dense fog in parts of the capital.