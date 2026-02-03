DU forms committees for ICC student elections for 2025–26 academic year

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has constituted two committees to facilitate the second-tier election of student members to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the academic year 2025-26, in accordance with Section 4 of the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015.

The move aims to ensure a transparent, fair and efficient election process for student representation in the ICC, a statutory body tasked with addressing complaints of sexual harassment within higher educational institutions.

Given the large student population of the University of Delhi, the election of three student representatives to the ICC—mandatorily including at least one male and one female student—is conducted through a two-tier system. The first-tier elections are held at the departmental or centre level, followed by a second-tier election at the university level.

To oversee the election process, the university has constituted an Election Committee. Prof. Geeta Sahare, Joint Proctor, has been appointed as the Chief Election Officer, while Dr Saurabh, Deputy Proctor, will serve as the Election Officer. Prof. Avdhesh Kumar, Joint Proctor, has been designated as the Chief Returning Officer, and Prof. Jyoti Trehan Sharma, Joint Proctor, will function as the Returning Officer.