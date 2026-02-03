Industrial Relations Code rules under review

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the framing of rules under the Industrial Relations Code was under consideration and would be finalised by the end of February.
The submission was made during the hearing of a petition concerning the implementation of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, which consolidates laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments and the settlement of industrial disputes.
The petition claimed that although the government issued a gazette notification on November 21, 2025, bringing the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 into force, it failed to frame the necessary rules or constitute tribunals under the new regime. In the absence of rules, the plea alleged, a legal vacuum had emerged, rendering authorities under the repealed labour laws unable to function.
It was further contended that the functioning of industrial tribunals and labour courts in Delhi had come to a standstill and was mired in confusion due to the lack of clarity following the notification.
Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that public suggestions had been sought on the proposed rules. They also informed the court that two notifications had been issued on Monday to address existing lacunae and ensure a smooth transition to the new legal framework.
The law officers submitted that the fresh notifications repealed the earlier labour enactments with effect from November 21, 2025. They added that tribunals constituted under the previous labour laws would continue to function temporarily until statutory bodies are established under the Industrial Relations Code.
Recording the submissions, the court closed the proceedings, observing that the concerns raised in the petition had been adequately addressed.
“In our opinion, the concerns in the writ petition stand addressed and continuing the proceedings would not be required,” the bench said.
Also in court
HC reserves verdict in Wankhede case
The Delhi HC reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a CAT order quashing disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case. The court heard arguments from both sides before reserving judgment.