JNUSU leaders suspended over stir

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has suspended and rusticated office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), along with a former union president, for their alleged role in protests against the installation of surveillance cameras on campus, triggering sharp reactions from student groups who have termed the action “vendetta politics” against dissent.

Those proceeded against include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika Babu, general secretary Sunil Yadav, joint secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. The university has accused them of vandalising Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates and CCTV cameras installed at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The disciplinary action follows a proctorial inquiry into an incident that took place in November last year during protests against what students described as the introduction of “mass surveillance” in academic spaces, including libraries and classrooms.

According to an office order issued by the Chief Proctor on February 2, Nitish Kumar, a PhD scholar from the Centre for Political Studies, has been rusticated for two semesters and barred from entering the JNU campus with immediate effect. He has also been fined Rs 20,000 for allegedly causing damage to university property.