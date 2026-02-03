MCD panel finds lapses in midday meal kitchen

NEW DELHI: The Deputy Chairman of the MCD’s Education Committee, Amit Kharkhari, on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at a midday meal kitchen run by the Bhartiya Manav Kalyan Parishad in the Mundka area, and found multiple violations of hygiene, environmental norms and record-keeping standards, officials said.

The inspection was carried out to assess the quality, hygiene, transparency and safety of midday meals. During the visit, Kharkhari reviewed the kitchen premises, food preparation processes, quality of raw materials, storage arrangements, and compliance with food safety norms.

According to officials, several lapses were noticed during the inspection. It was found that no oil catcher had been installed in the kitchen, which is a clear violation of prescribed hygiene and environmental standards. In addition, the stock register of the institution was not available at the site, raising serious concerns over transparency and monitoring of foodgrain usage.

The kitchen, located in the Mundka industrial area, caters to students from around 44 schools in the Narela zone and 18 schools in the Rohini zone.

During the inspection of storage facilities, it was noted that the godown was situated at a distance of nearly three to four kilometres from the designated premises, contrary to prescribed norms.

Officials further found excess stock during physical verification, with approximately 750 quintals of wheat and 150 quintals of rice recorded as surplus, which did not match government records. “This mismatch indicates possible misuse and misappropriation of foodgrains supplied by the government,” officials said.

Kharkhari said the mid-day meal scheme was directly linked to the health, nutrition and future of children, and any lapse would not be tolerated. “Any institution or individual found compromising the health and well-being of children will not be spared, and the strictest action will be taken if guilt is established,” he said.

