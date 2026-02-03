Plea filed over Indian woman’s death during Nepal protest

NEW DELHI: A bereaved husband has moved the Delhi HC seeking Rs 100 crore compensation, a judicial enquiry, and fixation of accountability over the death of his wife, an Indian citizen, who lost her life during violent civil unrest in Nepal last year.

Rambir Singh Gola’s wife, Rajesh Gola, died on September 9, 2025, after being trapped inside a hotel in Kathmandu amid protests. The couple had travelled to Nepal on September 7 to visit Pashupatinath Temple.

The petition against the Union of India, Indian Embassy in Nepal and Hyatt India Consulting Pvt Ltd alleges gross negligence and failure of consular protection under Article 21, claiming the hotel failed to evacuate guests and the woman died after falling from the fourth floor while escaping.