SC upholds insolvency proceedings against Greater Noida developers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against real estate firms Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited and Grand Venezia Commercial Towers Private Limited, reinforcing the rights of homebuyers and commercial allottees.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeals filed by the erstwhile directors of the two companies, including Satinder Singh Bhasin. The bench held that the developers failed to deliver functional units and had misled the court regarding the completion status of the project.

Rejecting the appellants’ contention that construction had been completed in all respects and possession had been handed over to some allottees, the court said the claim was “found to be without merit and factual foundation”.

“Notwithstanding the letters and documents sought to be relied upon in that regard, the ground reality is otherwise. Neither has the construction been completed nor could possession of units be delivered to the allottees without fulfilling all necessary formalities in that regard after completion of the building in all respects,” Justice Sanjay Kumar, who authored the judgment, observed.