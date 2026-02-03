School fee law fails to offer relief to middle-class parents, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Delhi government’s claim of regulating private school fees collapsed on Monday after its own submission in the Supreme Court.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ‘Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025’ has failed to offer any relief to middle-class parents, with the government admitting that the law will neither control nor review the steep fee hikes imposed by private schools for the 2025–26 academic year.

Alleging fee increases ranging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent after the new government came to power, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief said the Act, pushed through by the government without consulting parents or inviting public feedback, has left lakhs of families exposed to unchecked fee hikes.

Bharadwaj stated on X, “Big blow to Delhi’s middle class. The so-called ‘master stroke’ of the BJP government to control private school fees has turned out to be a fraud on the middle-class parents of Delhi.