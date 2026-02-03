School fee law fails to offer relief to middle-class parents, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Delhi government’s claim of regulating private school fees collapsed on Monday after its own submission in the Supreme Court.
AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ‘Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025’ has failed to offer any relief to middle-class parents, with the government admitting that the law will neither control nor review the steep fee hikes imposed by private schools for the 2025–26 academic year.
Alleging fee increases ranging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent after the new government came to power, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief said the Act, pushed through by the government without consulting parents or inviting public feedback, has left lakhs of families exposed to unchecked fee hikes.
Bharadwaj stated on X, “Big blow to Delhi’s middle class. The so-called ‘master stroke’ of the BJP government to control private school fees has turned out to be a fraud on the middle-class parents of Delhi.
Today, the BJP’s Delhi government itself declared in the Supreme Court that ‘The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025’ will not control, reduce, or even review the exorbitant fee hikes imposed by private schools for the 2025–26 academic session.”
He claimed that the reality on the ground starkly contradicts the claims made by the Delhi government. “Immediately after the BJP came to power in Delhi, most private schools increased their fees for 2025–26 by anywhere between 20% and 80%,” he said.
Declaring the bill as tailor-made for vested interests, Bharadwaj stated, “This clearly shows how the BJP government is actively working for the private school owners’ lobby.”
In another post, Bharadwaj alleged a lack of transparency in the way the law was drafted and passed.