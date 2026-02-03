Survey buildings in vicinity of heritage properties, MCD told

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to conduct a survey of buildings situated in the vicinity of heritage properties in the capital to check if there are any illegal constructions.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a petition raising concern about preserving the character of various properties, which were declared to be “heritage”.

The bench directed that the survey will ascertain if constructions raised in such buildings were in accordance with the norms and the ‘approved’ building plan. “The survey team that is to be constituted by the municipal body shall also include one officer of the heritage conservation committee. The survey report in respect of each heritage property as mentioned in the petitions shall be filed separately after serving a copy to the petitioners who may file their response to the survey report, if any, by the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

The order came almost a month after the city saw violence over the anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque in Ramlila Maidan area. People pelted stones at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area’s station house officer. Several persons have been arrested.