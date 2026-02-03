Targeted killing of a key witness averted, four held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed to have foiled a planned targeted killing of a key witness allegedly orchestrated from inside Mandoli Jail by gangster Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan. Four persons, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested and illegal arms and ammunition recovered, officials said.

According to police, secret information was received, following which a raid was conducted near JPC Hospital in Shastri Park on January 24. Adeeb was apprehended during the operation, and a semi-automatic pistol along with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

DCP(Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said Adeeb disclosed during interrogation that the weapon had been procured for a murder on the instructions of Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan, who is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail. Adeeb also named his associates Farman and Aamir, who were allegedly roped into the conspiracy.

Based on Adeeb’s disclosures, Farman was arrested on January 26 and Usman on January 27. Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan was formally arrested in the case on January 28. Sections 55 and 61(2) of the BNS have been invoked. Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol, 10 live cartridges and two mobile phones from the accused.