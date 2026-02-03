Waterproofing for terrace gardens

Waterproofing layer: The first line of protection

The process begins with applying a high-quality waterproof paint or membrane across the entire terrace. This layer prevents moisture from entering the slab and walls below. It must be continuous and free of cracks, with two to three coats applied and allowed to dry fully. The waterproof coating should also extend slightly up the parapet walls to seal all possible entry points for water.

Root barrier sheet: Preventing structural damage

Once waterproofing is complete, a root barrier sheet is installed. This protective membrane prevents plant roots from penetrating or damaging the waterproof layer. Roots can follow moisture and enter even tiny cracks over time. The barrier blocks this movement, ensuring long-term protection. It should be laid smoothly, with overlaps sealed so that no soil or moisture can bypass it.