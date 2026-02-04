17-year-old apprehended after railway technician found dead in Gulabi Bagh

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing an Indian Railways technician who reportedly attempted to sexually assault him in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

Police received information on Monday about a body found inside a rented room at Railway Colony in Subzi Mandi. Officers found the victim lying half-naked, with household articles scattered across the room. Crime and forensic teams examined the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem. Clothes recovered from the spot were seized.

The victim was identified as Sandeep, who had left home on his motorcycle around 3 pm on January 25 and did not return. On January 27, his family lodged a missing complaint at Paharganj police station after learning that his motorcycle was parked near RK Ashram Metro Station, said Additional DCP(North) Sumit Kumar Jha.

On February 2, Sandeep’s younger brother, Mandeep Kumar Malviya (37), found that the victim had rented a room in Railway Colony, which he visited occasionally. When the room was opened after breaking the lock, the body was discovered.

CCTV footage showed Sandeep travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a boy. Police also traced a Rs 1 test transaction from the victim’s UPI account to a minor. The boy, a Ghaziabad resident, was apprehended from Mandir Marg early on February 3.

During interrogation, the minor claimed Sandeep asked for a sexual favour and assaulted him. He allegedly struck the man with a gas cylinder and later slit his throat with a shard of glass. He fled with cash, a credit card and a mobile phone. Further investigation is on.