3 delivery boys beat bizman with helmet, batter him to death

NEW DELHI: An outing in Connaught Place ended in tragedy for a 36-year-old east Delhi businessman, when he was killed by three delivery boys allegedly with a helmet. The incident took place on the intervening night of January 2 and January 3. The police filed an FIR on January 4.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, who had gone to Connaught Place with a friend on January 2. Later, an altercation seemed to have broken out between him and some delivery boys near E-Block, during which he was attacked by them.

The Police Control Room received a call at around 1.30 am on January 3, informing the police about a bleeding man lying unconscious on the road. According to the FIR, the caller informed the police that three men on a motorcycle had attacked a person with a helmet and fled from the spot.

When police reached the spot, the caller informed them that he had not witnessed the incident, but called the police when he saw a crowd gathered there and came to know about the matter. The CCTV footage showed three people being involved in the incident.

Shivam was rushed to Sucheta Kriplani Hospital. Victim’s father Anil Kant Gupta, who has two shops in Paharganj, said Shivam was shifted to another hospital on January 4 and underwent surgery. However, he died on January 19.

Fight broke out at E-Block of CP

