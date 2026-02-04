Biker killed in crash, teen held for driving sans licence

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old motorcycle rider was killed and a cab driver injured on Tuesday after an SUV rammed into their vehicles in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, police said.

Dwarka South police station received a PCR call at 11.57 am regarding a fatal accident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. On reaching the spot, police found an SUV, a cab and a motorcycle in a damaged condition.

Inquiry revealed that the biker, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, a resident of Bagdola village, had died on the spot. The injured cab driver, Ajit Singh, was rushed to Indira Gandhi International Hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The SUV was being driven by Akshatra Singh (19), who was present at the scene and was found to be without a valid driving licence. He was subsequently apprehended from the spot. Police said the SUV was coming from the Gurudwara side while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. After hitting the bike, the SUV also rammed into a cab parked on the roadside.

Crime and forensic teams were called and all vehicles were seized, said officials.