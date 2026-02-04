Cheque bounce case: Delhi HC directs Rajpal Yadav to surrender

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by February 4 in connection with cheque bounce cases, noting he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount he owed to the complainant.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said Yadav’s conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The judge noted in an order passed on February 2 that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him, and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the court noted.

“Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this Court, the petitioner no. 1 (Yadav) has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time.

This Court finds no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the petitioner no. 1 earlier, especially in the case as the present one, where the petitioner no. 1 himself has admitted the liability and undertaken to repay the amount,” the judge said.

The judge added, “In the interest of justice, the petitioner no. 1 is directed to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4, 2026, 4 pm, to serve the sentence awarded to him by the learned trial court.”