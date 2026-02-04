Cheque bounce case: Delhi HC directs Rajpal Yadav to surrender

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by February 4 in connection with cheque bounce cases, noting he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount he owed to the complainant.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said Yadav’s conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.
The judge noted in an order passed on February 2 that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him, and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.
In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the court noted.
“Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this Court, the petitioner no. 1 (Yadav) has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time.
This Court finds no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the petitioner no. 1 earlier, especially in the case as the present one, where the petitioner no. 1 himself has admitted the liability and undertaken to repay the amount,” the judge said.
The judge added, “In the interest of justice, the petitioner no. 1 is directed to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4, 2026, 4 pm, to serve the sentence awarded to him by the learned trial court.”
Also in court
Cruelty charges against Raja Bhaiya rejected
A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the police chargesheet against UP MLA Raja Bhaiya in a cruelty case filed by his estranged wife, citing delay and lack of proximate acts. The court said allegations related mainly to 2015, while the FIR was lodged in 2025 after years of separation. It held that stale, remote claims without continuous cruel conduct do not attract IPC Section 498A.
Dubai firm to represent Celina Jaitly’s brother
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to authorize a Dubai-based law firm to represent actor Celina Jaitly’s brother, retired Major Vikrant Jaitley who has been detained in the UAE for more than a year. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said if the Ministry of External Affairs had any reason to not issue such an authorization, it would be brought on record by next hearing on Feb 10. Court noted the firm was offering pro-bono services.
‘No further probe required in coaching centre deaths’
The CBI on Tuesday submitted its reply before Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt of the Rouse Avenue Courts, saying no further investigation was required in the case pertaining to the death of civil service aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 27, 2024. It filed its response to a protest petition seeking further probe by the father of a deceased aspirant.