City gig workers protest as part of nationwide stir, demand govt action

NEW DELHI: Women took lead in a protest organised by the Gig and Platform Service Workers’ Union (GIPSWU) at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. Protesting workers demanded urgent government intervention against what they described as rampant exploitation by digital platform companies.

In Delhi, the workers associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart, and Amazon participated in the protest. They demanded recognition of gig and platform workers as workers under labour laws.

Their demands included enforcement of minimum wages and social security measures and protection from arbitrary algorithmic control. Following the protest, a memorandum of demands was submitted to the PM’s Office and to the state chief ministers.

GIPSWU president Seema Singh said that when she raised complaints against her work conditions, she was threatened with legal notices. She said that the union had been struggling for over six years for the enactment of a separate law for gig and platform workers, asserting that exploitation would not stop unless a dedicated legislation was enacted.

Several women workers narrated incidents of harassment and insecurity. Anjali, a gig worker, said she was assaulted by a customer, but instead of taking action, the company blocked her ID, cutting off her livelihood. Another worker Mamta alleged that despite filing a complaint of sexual harassment, no action was taken by the platform, forcing her to continue working under fear.