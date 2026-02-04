CM Rekha Gupta says redevelopment of Old Delhi as tourist hub will be govt’s top priority

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will prioritise comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi, the ‘Walled City’ at the heart of the capital, and develop it as a tourism hub, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Gupta, who assumed charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), asserted that reviving the historical and cultural heritage of Old Delhi is a key commitment of her government.

“Shahjahanabad is not merely a locality but a living symbol of Delhi’s rich history and cultural legacy. Overhead electrical wires in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi will be taken underground to enhance safety and improve the visual appeal of the area,” the CM said.

The Delhi government also aims to address the issue of traffic congestion in the busy market area. “A comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared. The government will also work on construction of multi-level parking facilities,” Gupta said.

She said Old Delhi is a historic residential area where the lanes reflect centuries of heritage: “The government aims to ensure balanced development while safeguarding this legacy. Along with the conservation of historic ‘havelis’, ‘katras’ (traders’ complexes), and ‘koochas’ (narrow lanes) will also be upgraded.”

She said the previous development projects will be reviewed afresh to develop Old Delhi as a major tourism destination. In the past the Delhi government had carried out redevelopment of the main road of Chandni Chowk.

“Further, the previous redevelopment plans of the Jama Masjid area, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and the beautification of the road stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate will be studied,” Gupta said, adding the government will ensure uninterrupted road construction, repair, and improvement.