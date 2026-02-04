Delhi government announces free cylinders on Holi, Diwali

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that all ration card–holding families in Delhi will be provided financial assistance equivalent to the cost of two LPG cylinders per year. This assistance will be extended on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, she said.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the CM. She said this scheme is part of the Delhi government’s policy of targeted, transparent and accountable welfare. She stated that the prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family.

“All ration card–holding families in Delhi will be covered under this scheme, which is universal in nature and will apply equally to all ration card holders, irrespective of whether they use LPG or piped natural gas (PNG) connection for cooking. Financial assistance will be provided on two occasions each year, Holi and Diwali regardless of whether a cylinder refill has been undertaken in the respective month,” the CM said.