‘Fabricated chargesheet’: 6 acquitted in 2020 riots case

The judge observed that the case was built on “manipulated statements” and “unreliable testimonies”, while directing that the copy of the court order be placed before the police commissioner for initiating action against those responsible. “I must observe that the audacity and impunity with which the record was tampered with reflect a complete breakdown of the supervisory mechanism, because the fabricated chargesheet was forwarded by the supervisory officers,” the judge said in the order passed on January 31.

The judge noted that several witnesses who initially said that they had not seen any rioters, later claimed to have identified specific accused by their names. He said that the video evidence relied upon by the prosecution was not proved in accordance with the law, lacking the mandatory certification under the Evidence Act. The judge added, “Had that mechanism worked as it is expected to work, the rights of the accused and the expectation of the society at large that criminal cases are investigated fairly would not have been bulldozed and pulverised.