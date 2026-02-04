FIR in Jalandhar row: Kapil Mishra writes to Speaker over breach of privilege

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, seeking protection of legislative privilege in connection with the registration of an FIR by the Punjab Police on the Assembly proceedings dated January 6.

In his letter, the Minister stated that the complaint filed by Iqbal Singh and the subsequent actions taken by the Punjab Police, including the registration of a criminal case, demonstrate disregard for the constitutional safeguard provided under Article 361A.

He said that these actions amounted to a serious breach of the privileges of the House and constituted interference with the functioning and authority of the Legislature.

The minister has requested the Speaker to take cognisance of the matter and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate examination and action. Referring to events in the House, the Minister recalled that on January 6, the Delhi Assembly had witnessed disorder following alleged objectionable and derogatory remarks by Atishi, Leader of Opposition, against Sikh Gurus, leading to disruption of proceedings.