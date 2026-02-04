Mayor denies AAP claims on Kirari dumping

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the dumping of waste in low-lying areas of Kirari locality.

Addressing a press conference, the Mayor said that only tested inert material was being used to level waterlogged land in order to provide relief to residents.

He clarified that garbage from the Bhalswa landfill was not being dumped in Kirari and that the material in question was processed inert soil used exclusively for land levelling and filling low-lying areas.

Singh further stated that the processed inert soil generated from Bhalswa had earlier been utilised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He added that after obtaining the necessary permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the same material is now being used by the concessionaire for land levelling work in Kirari.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi were also present at the press conference. The Mayor alleged that the AAP MLA from Kirari had failed to undertake any substantial development work in the constituency during his tenure.