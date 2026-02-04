Rs 687.22 crore tax share to civic bodies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the release of nearly Rs 687.22 crore as the third and final installment of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) to local bodies for the financial year 2025–26, officials said. Of the total sanctioned amount, nearly Rs 673.12 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), around Rs 5.73 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and Rs 8.36 crore to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the funds will be utilised strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Central and State governments and will be used exclusively for public interest, essential civic services and developmental works. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure financial discipline, prudence and transparency in the utilisation of the released funds.
“The Delhi government is committed to making local bodies financially empowered and robust. With the release of the third and final installment of BTA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Cantonment Board and New Delhi Municipal Council will receive significant support in further strengthening civic amenities, sanitation, infrastructure and essential public services,” the minister said.
The government aims to provide timely, transparent and accountable financial assistance to local bodies so that improved civic services reach every citizen of Delhi, he further said.
The Urban Development Minister also said that the Delhi government has taken a major step towards making the city clean and dust-free and strengthening solid waste management by providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
To ensure there is no compromise in sanitation services, the government will continue to provide regular annual assistance of `300 crore to the MCD in the coming years, he added.
Sood said the funds will be utilised for waste management, operation of sanitation services, clearance of pending dues, lifting of garbage from contractor-less areas, and minor road repairs aimed at reducing dust pollution.
The minister emphasised that the amount will be used strictly for approved purposes and will be subject to close and stringent monitoring.