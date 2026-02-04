Rs 687.22 crore tax share to civic bodies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the release of nearly Rs 687.22 crore as the third and final installment of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) to local bodies for the financial year 2025–26, officials said. Of the total sanctioned amount, nearly Rs 673.12 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), around Rs 5.73 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and Rs 8.36 crore to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the funds will be utilised strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Central and State governments and will be used exclusively for public interest, essential civic services and developmental works. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure financial discipline, prudence and transparency in the utilisation of the released funds.

“The Delhi government is committed to making local bodies financially empowered and robust. With the release of the third and final installment of BTA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Cantonment Board and New Delhi Municipal Council will receive significant support in further strengthening civic amenities, sanitation, infrastructure and essential public services,” the minister said.