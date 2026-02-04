Why Om Soorya’s 'The Luminous Twilight' is one to watch in Delhi

Born in Kerala, his practice draws from historical awareness and emotional memory, translating experiences of instability and transition into atmospheric, introspective landscapes.

His work often explores ideas of memory and change. “I have always searched for my own space,” he says, describing his landscapes as a “third space” where he can plant and bury personal memories. “Every individual requires a space to exist. I have often questioned where to place myself socially, culturally, and politically. I have carried a sense of ‘otherness’ within me and often felt that I belonged nowhere. My identity has been fragmented.”

His education in Kerala’s and later move to Hyderabad also shaped his artistic language. “Growing up in rural villages in Kerala gave me grounded experiences—from hill stations to coastal areas—along with deep exposure to nature, culture, and politics. Hyderabad, on the Deccan Plateau, offered a completely different geography with panoramic views and ancient rock formations,” he says. Travelling to cities such as Zurich, New York, Houston, and Shanghai further broadened his understanding of space and lived environments.