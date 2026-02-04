‘Will seek Rs 1,200 crore from Centre for road projects’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said that the Public Works Department will seek financial support of Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre for large-scale road strengthening and expansion projects. Verma said that the Union Budget 2026-27 is a “next-generation budget” that strengthens India’s economic foundation while accelerating Delhi’s development.

“The PWD received Rs 805 crore for road development in the current financial year and for 2026-27, the department will seek Central support and allocations of around Rs 1,200 crore for large-scale road strengthening and expansion,” Verma said.

This enhanced central backing will significantly improve road quality, ease traffic congestion and enhance commuter safety across the capital, the minister added.

He said that the national capital is now witnessing faster project execution through close coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government, with several long-pending infrastructure works moving forward at full pace.

“Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a trusted global economic power, a confidence clearly reflected in major international trade decisions and growing investor faith in the Indian economy,” Verma said.

“This budget is not about what we gain today, but about what India will become tomorrow. It lays the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, and a developed Delhi alongside it,” the minister added.