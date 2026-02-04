Woman killed after SUV rams into stationary truck in southwest Delhi: Police

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman died and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck at Rajokri Flyover in southwest Delhi. A 47-year-old pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

The police received a call on Monday at 3:48 am about the accident at the Rajokri Flyover towards Delhi. When police personnel reached the spot, they found a damaged truck and a black Brezza car in front of The Umrao Resort.

The injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where a woman was declared brought dead, while the other two injured persons are undergoing treatment.

The police said the deceased has been identified as a resident Sector 15 in Dwarka.

She was returning home from her office in Gurugram, along with others, when the accident took place. The enquiry revealed that a truck was parked on the Rajokri Flyover after it had a flat tyre, and the car collided with it from the rear side.

A case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving/riding on public ways that endangers human life or causes injury), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station, an officer said.

Police have apprehended truck driver Prakash Kumar, 29, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events, the officer added.