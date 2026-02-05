Awareness plan for detection of cancer launched

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a cancer awareness, prevention and screening programme, deploying mobile screening vans equipped with mammography and HPV DNA testing facilities.

Inaugurating the programme, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said timely screening was critical to controlling the growing cancer burden, noting that delayed diagnosis often made treatment more difficult.

Under the cancer awareness, prevention and screening (CAPS) programme, mobile screening vans will be deployed. A self-testing kit for cervical cancer screening was unveiled, allowing women to collect vaginal swab samples for HPV DNA testing through RT-PCR. The test reports will be shared within a week, followed by medical consultation and treatment, where required.