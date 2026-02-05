Capital faces ‘very poor’ air quality, IMD predicts moderate fog for today

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category on Wednesday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of all reporting stations, 27 recorded “very poor” air quality, while 10 were in the “poor” category, the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app data showed. Nehru Nagar registered the worst air quality with an AQI of 403, falling under the “severe” category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. The AQI was recorded at 319 at 9 am on Wednesday in the “very poor” range. The air quality is likely to remain “poor” on February 5 and improve to “moderate” from February 6 to 7, the CPCB said.

On the weather front, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above normal, and a minimum of 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Station-wise data showed Palam with a maximum of 20.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.4, Lodi Road at 22.6 and 8.3 degrees, and the Ridge at 23 and 9.2 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 22 degrees and a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded at any station in the past 24 hours.

For Wednesday, the IMD forecast a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog conditions expected across the city.