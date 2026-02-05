Connaught Place assault victim’s father calls for probe into friend’s role

NEW DELHI: The father of 36-year-old businessman Shivam Gupta, who was allegedly assaulted by three delivery boys with a helmet in Connaught Place last month and later died, has demanded an investigation into the role of his son’s friend, alleging that he was present throughout the incident and repeatedly misled the family.

Anil Kumar Gupta, father of the deceased, told media that his son had gone out with his friend Pankaj on January 2. “They had a party, but I had no knowledge of where they went or who took them there. I only found out when I saw the CCTV footage. When I asked Pankaj how he knew, he said the police had called him. How would the police get Pankaj’s number?” Anil said. In the footage, Pankaj is clearly seen with Shivam.

“He kept misleading me. He knew everything about the attack. The footage showed that Pankaj was with him. Every time he met someone, he gave different statements to everyone,” the father added. The incident took place on the intervening night of January 2–3. Shivam had gone to Connaught Place with a friend. An altercation reportedly broke out between him and some delivery boys near E-Block, during which he was attacked with a helmet.