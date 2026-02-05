Delhi airport launches dedicated entry gates, exclusive family check-in counters

NEW DELHI: To ensure stress-free travel for families departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, dedicated terminal entry gates and exclusive family check-in counters figure in this new initiative open only for domestic passengers.
According to a release from the GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Family@DEL aims to simplify every stage of the airport journey by offering thoughtfully curated services tailored to the unique needs of families, thereby enhancing the overall passenger experience.
“Under Family@DEL, passengers travelling with families can access dedicated terminal entry gates, exclusive family check-in counters, priority security lanes, and designated family seating areas at food courts offering specially curated kids’ menus," the report said.
"The initiative also provides buggy assistance (if required) up to the boarding gates for those in need, ensuring a seamless, comfortable, and hassle-free journey from the terminal forecourt to the departure gate, the report added.
"Those with infants, passengers with restricted mobility (PRMs), and elderly passengers can enjoy complimentary baby strollers, private baby care rooms, PRM-friendly washrooms, and specially trained on-ground Family Assistance Buddies to guide and support families throughout their airport journey," the release also said.
This facility is now operational across Terminals 1, 2, and 3, exclusively for domestic departures. It features dedicated entry gates, priority security zones, and a host of family-friendly amenities, ensuring seamless movement through the Terminals.
In a statement, the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, “Family@DEL reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive and caring airport experience. We recognise the unique needs of families and have thoughtfully designed this initiative to ensure their journey through Delhi International Airport is comfortable, seamless, stress-free, and reassuring, from the departure forecourt to boarding gates, at every touch point."