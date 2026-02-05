Delhi airport launches dedicated entry gates, exclusive family check-in counters

NEW DELHI: To ensure stress-free travel for families departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, dedicated terminal entry gates and exclusive family check-in counters figure in this new initiative open only for domestic passengers.

According to a release from the GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Family@DEL aims to simplify every stage of the airport journey by offering thoughtfully curated services tailored to the unique needs of families, thereby enhancing the overall passenger experience.

“Under Family@DEL, passengers travelling with families can access dedicated terminal entry gates, exclusive family check-in counters, priority security lanes, and designated family seating areas at food courts offering specially curated kids’ menus," the report said.