Delhi High Court pulls up MCD over RTI non-compliance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the MCD for failing to upload legislative records, House proceedings and resolutions on its website, as required under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the information should have been uploaded under the Act, which was enacted in 2005.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the MCD to publish legislative reports, standing committee resolutions and related information in a time-bound manner.

Counsel for the MCD submitted that corrective steps were being considered and the process to upload the information was underway. The submission drew sharp remarks from the bench.