Disappearance of 807 people in city in just 15 days frightening, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that law and order in the national capital has slipped into a state of alarming collapse. The party said that disappearance of 807 people from Delhi in just 15 days, an average of nearly 54 people every day, has raised serious questions about public safety and policing in the city. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that such a large number of people going missing in such a short span is not normal but “deeply frightening.”

Sharing a media report on X, Kejriwal stated: “In Delhi, 807 people have gone missing in just 15 days, and most of them are women and children. These circumstances are not normal; they are extremely frightening. The safety of people in the nation’s capital has been left to the mercy of God. The BJP has complete power at every level in Delhi, yet why has Delhi become so unsafe?”