House panel told to look into police action on LoP Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred the action taken by Punjab Police over remarks made by LoP Atishi to the Committee of Privileges for detailed examination and report.

The Speaker said that a prima facie case of breach of privilege was made after reviewing examining the reply submitted by the Punjab Police and the complaint received from Minister Kapil Mishra. The statements were made by Atishi on the floor of the House on January 6.

The issue arose after the Punjab Police registered an FIR on a complaint submitted by one Iqbal Singh, accompanied by public claims that a video clip of the Assembly proceedings had been edited or doctored.

As the matter related directly to proceedings of the House, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat sought an explanation from the Punjab Police.