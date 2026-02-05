Romance matters for POCSO bail: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the romantic nature of the relationship and the girl’s age being close to 18 years are relevant considerations at the stage of bail in a case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, even though the consent of a minor has no legal value.

Justice Vikas Mahajan made the observation while granting bail to a man accused in a case under the POCSO Act, noting that the case prima facie appeared to arise out of a romantic relationship rather than an incident involving violence, coercion or brutality.

According to the prosecution, Singh was arrested in August 2023 in an FIR lodged for taking the girl, aged around 14 years, to Agra and establishing physical relations with her.

The court, however, noted that during the investigation, the minor stated that she had accompanied the accused to Agra of her own will.