2019 murder: Eight acquitted as Delhi court flags flawed probe

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted eight men accused in the 2019 murder of a businessman, citing unexplained illegal detention, doubtful recoveries and fabricated arrest records that “cannot be ignored or treated lightly”.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal passed the order while granting relief to Ajay Sharma, Chokhe Ram Dixit, Manish Sharma, Raj Kumar Maheshwari, Rohit Gogia, Raj Sharma, Giriraj Maheshwari and Neeraj Bhanot, who were accused of killing businessman Vijender Sharma.

The judge observed that the investigation “prima facie discloses a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse of authority by the investigating officials”.

The court directed the concerned authorities to examine the role of the investigating officers and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

“While the court records a clear finding that the deceased was a victim of a homicidal assault, it is not possible, on the basis of the evidence on record, to hold that the present accused persons are responsible for the commission of the said offence,” the judge said.

Vijender Sharma was assaulted with iron rods and wooden sticks on April 21, 2019.