AAP slams BJP over biker's death, alleges govt learnt nothing from Noida incident

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Delhi government over a motorcyclist's death after falling in a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area, alleging it was not an accident but a "murder".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned AAP leaders' statements over the incident, calling them "political vultures" commenting on a tragic death.

"Palam BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki remained in constant touch with the family of the deceased youth, ensured all possible help and also attended his last rites," he said.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP learnt nothing from the incident in Noida where a young software engineer died after drowning in a waterlogged plot last month.

"The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it," Kejriwal charged.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying their child was lost due to "negligence" of the Delhi government.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the BJP, accusing it of dishing out "routine lies".