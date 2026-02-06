Actor Rajpal Yadav goes to Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to recall its order directing Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities in cheque bounce cases, observing that his conduct did not merit any relief as the law rewards compliance, not contempt.

Following the order, the actor surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the plea by Yadav’s counsel, who submitted that the actor was willing to pay Rs 25 lakh immediately and that a tentative repayment schedule for the remaining amount had been agreed upon between the parties. Yadav was present in court during the hearing.

The judge noted that the actor was required to surrender on Wednesday and, therefore, “he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities”. The court clarified that once Yadav surrenders, he would be at liberty to move an appropriate application seeking relief.

Justice Sharma underlined that the court could not create special circumstances for any individual merely because they belonged to a particular background or industry. “The law is equal for all,” the judge observed. In its order, the bench said those who do not respect and honour the law should not expect any indulgence from it.

“Extending continuous leniency to a person who has been disregarding the directions of the law would send a message that court orders can be repeatedly violated without consequences. This court cannot allow such a message to be conveyed by recalling its order when the conduct of the petitioner does not merit it,” the judge said.