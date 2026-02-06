CM Rekha Gupta urges plastic industry to enhance recycling to make capital sustainable

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday urged the plastic industry to innovate and develop new processes for manufacturing eco-friendly products, while working towards the ambitious goal of recycling 100 per cent of plastic waste.

Emphasising the need for responsible growth, she said sustainability must be at the core of the industry’s future vision.

The chief minister on Thursday attended the 12th International Plastindia 2026 Plastic Exhibition, Conference and Convention. Emphasising the goal of developing Delhi as a global city and a strong commercial centre, Gupta said that the Delhi government is taking concrete steps to strengthen industry and entrepreneurship.

To empower the MSME sector, the Delhi government is providing collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore, enabling small enterprises to access financial support without any guarantee. The chief minister stated that Delhi has set a target of establishing 5,000 new start-ups, particularly to promote innovation and sustainable solutions in the plastic industry.

She added that policies are being simplified to further improve the ease-of-doing business, so that Delhi emerges not only as a consumption hub but also as a recognised trading and distribution centre.