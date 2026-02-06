Gross negligence’: AAP, Congress slam BJP over Delhi biker’s death

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have held the BJP government responsible for the death of a young motorcyclist who fell into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area, terming the incident “gross negligence”.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged gross negligence by authorities. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The epidemic of greed and negligence plaguing India has claimed another young life today. A son, a dream, the entire world of his parents—all shattered in an instant.”