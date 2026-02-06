Gross negligence’: AAP, Congress slam BJP over Delhi biker’s death
NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have held the BJP government responsible for the death of a young motorcyclist who fell into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area, terming the incident “gross negligence”.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged gross negligence by authorities. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The epidemic of greed and negligence plaguing India has claimed another young life today. A son, a dream, the entire world of his parents—all shattered in an instant.”
The Delhi Congress also targeted the BJP government. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said the Rekha Gupta government should take direct responsibility for the death of Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, who was returning home from Rohini when he fell into the pit.
Drawing parallels with last month’s Noida incident, in which a software engineer died after falling into a drain, AAP claimed the biker lay in the pit through the night and died after prolonged suffering.
Taking to X, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “This was not an accident; it was a murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Gross negligence and an utterly irresponsible approach have now become the defining features of BJP government, and it is the common people who are paying the price. May God grant strength to the family that lost its child due to the government’s negligence.”
Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Friday, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Janakpuri case must be seen in the context of the recent Noida tragedy. He said a similar instance of administrative negligence had now surfaced in Delhi, claiming a 25-year-old youth, employed at the call centre of a private bank in Rohini, died after falling into the pit in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency.